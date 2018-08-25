Haniger went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs to help Seattle to a 6-3 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Haniger continues to thrive in the leadoff spot for the Mariners, as this three-hit effort from atop the order pumped his slash line for the season up to .280/.367/.481 through 468 at-bats. He's also left the yard in two straight games and now has 21 long balls on the season as he continues to build on his All-Star campaign during the second half of the season.