Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Slugs 21st homer
Haniger went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs to help Seattle to a 6-3 victory over Arizona on Friday.
Haniger continues to thrive in the leadoff spot for the Mariners, as this three-hit effort from atop the order pumped his slash line for the season up to .280/.367/.481 through 468 at-bats. He's also left the yard in two straight games and now has 21 long balls on the season as he continues to build on his All-Star campaign during the second half of the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hits two-run shot•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Ropes two more hits•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Second straight three-hit game•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another three hits in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another pair of extra-base hits in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Explosive out of leadoff spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...