Haniger went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and three runs overall in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Haniger was a thorn in the side of Astros pitching throughout the night, both by setting the table for those hitting behind him and by contributing a run himself with his 26th round tripper. The slugging outfielder has now reached safely in 11 straight games, pushing his September average to .309, and his second-half line to a stellar .303/.379/.509 (248 plate appearances).