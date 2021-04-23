Haniger went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and two runs scored Thursday against the Red Sox.
Haniger was productive throughout the game but sealed the Mariners' victory with a three-run home run in the 10th inning. It was his fifth long ball of the season. Haniger has hit well through 83 plate appearances, maintaining a .316/.349/.605 line with 17 RBI and 15 runs scored.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Plates three, scores twice•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Tallies three hits Friday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Goes yard twice•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Continues wielding hot bat•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches second homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Swats pair of doubles•