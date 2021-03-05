Haniger went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in a Cactus League tie with the Rockies on Thursday.

So far this spring, Haniger has bore a striking resemblance to the rising star that he profiled as during the 2018 and 2019 seasons before injuries derailed him for the last three months of the latter campaign and all of 2020. Haniger set the tone even before Cactus League games began with some impressive batting practice performances in camp, and Thursday's production gives him a hit in all three spring games, including two extra-base hits overall.