Haniger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Astros.

The outfielder has rapped out an extra-base hit in four straight games, pushing his slash line on the season to .278/.325/.569. After launching a career-high 26 homers last year, Haniger already has four through 17 games in 2019.

