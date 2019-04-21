Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Slugs leadoff homer
Haniger went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Angels on Saturday.
Haniger gave a hint of the long-ball barrage to come with his leadoff blast off Trevor Cahill. The solo homer marked the first time Haniger had left the yard in the last six games. While he's putting plenty of good wood on the ball when he does connect -- as evidenced by his 16 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one triple, six home runs) thus far -- Haniger is also having some trouble making consistent contact overall. Factoring in his second two-strikeout day in the last three games Saturday, the 28-year-old's whiff rate stands at a career-high 27.5 percent through his first 109 plate appearances.
