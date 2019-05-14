Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Smacks 10th homer
Haniger went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the A's.
The outfielder got the night's fireworks started with a first-inning shot off Mike Fiers -- one of seven homers between the two clubs. Haniger has had trouble stringing hits together lately, hitting .148 (9-for-61) over his last 16 games to drag his slash line down to .229/.318/.488, but he still has a strong 10 home runs, four steals, 22 RBI and 34 runs through 42 contests on the season.
