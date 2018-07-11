Haniger went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Haniger deposited the three-run shot, his 18th of the year, early in the first inning but that would be all the offense Seattle would get in the 9-3 loss. To go along with a .274/.359/.502 line, he's now driven in a career-high 65 runs, good for second in the American League behind only J.D. Martinez's 77.