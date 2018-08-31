Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Smacks 23rd homer
Haniger went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Athletics.
Haniger took Frankie Montas deep in the fourth inning to record his 23rd home run of the season. The effort extended his hitting streak to 11 games and continued his strong effort through August. For the month, he has five home runs, 15 RBI and 19 runs scored with a .400 on-base percentage across 114 at-bats. After battling injuries throughout the 2017 season, Haniger has fully broken out and has a chance to post a 30 home run and 100 RBI campaign.
