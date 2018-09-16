Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Smacks 25th homer
Haniger went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Angels.
Haniger took Andrew Heaney deep in the fifth inning to record his 25th home run of the season. He has now recorded four consecutive multi-hit games, during which he has three RBI and five runs scored. Haniger has turned in an impressive sophomore campaign, hitting .280/.362/.491 across 550 at-bats.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scores twice, drives in one•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Bags another multi-hit game•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Walks, steals, scores go-ahead run•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Extends hitting streak with homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Smacks 23rd homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another two hits in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...