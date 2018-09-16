Haniger went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Angels.

Haniger took Andrew Heaney deep in the fifth inning to record his 25th home run of the season. He has now recorded four consecutive multi-hit games, during which he has three RBI and five runs scored. Haniger has turned in an impressive sophomore campaign, hitting .280/.362/.491 across 550 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories