Haniger hit a two-run home run in a 6-4 exhibition victory over the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday night, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The talented outfielder endured lower back soreness earlier in the spring, and he was hitting just .182 across 22 at-bats in Cactus League play prior to the overseas trip. However, Haniger has flashed plenty of pop when he has hit safely, as his four hits consist of two doubles and two homers, not including Saturday's round tripper.

