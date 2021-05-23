Haniger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, walk and strikeout in Saturday's 6-4 loss to San Diego.
Haniger took Ryan Weathers deep in the third to tie the game at one but was quiet otherwise in the loss. His 13th homer puts him at third in MLB as he looks to continue an early-season power surge.
