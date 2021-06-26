Haniger went 2-for-6 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

The veteran outfielder had gone 0-for-12 with five strikeouts over his previous three games, so Saturday's multi-hit effort, his first since June 10, was certainly a welcome reprieve. Haniger needs several more similar efforts to get himself back in gear, as even when factoring in Friday's production, he still sports a .190/.227/.190 slash line and 31.8 percent strikeout rate over his last 11 games.