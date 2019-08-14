Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Solid in first rehab game
Haniger (groin) went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs in High-A Modesto's loss to Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday.
Haniger's long-awaited return to action was a successful one, and he was able to play a full game as the designated hitter. Haniger is expected to progress to playing the outfield later in the week, although he may not log a full game in that capacity immediately given how extended his absence has been.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab stint starting Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains on track for rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Running still partly an issue•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Takes batting practice•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Closing in on rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Continues upping activity level•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start