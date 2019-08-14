Haniger (groin) went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs in High-A Modesto's loss to Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday.

Haniger's long-awaited return to action was a successful one, and he was able to play a full game as the designated hitter. Haniger is expected to progress to playing the outfield later in the week, although he may not log a full game in that capacity immediately given how extended his absence has been.