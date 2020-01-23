Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Status for Opening Day in jeopardy
Haniger will undergo core surgery and is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Haniger, who underwent surgery in June after rupturing a testicle, reportedly suffered a setback in his recovery earlier in the week. As such, he'll require a second procedure, which is expected to keep him sidelined for most, if not all of spring training -- and possibly the first month of the season, as he'll need to get up to speed with his own abbreviated spring training before being cleared for game action. Jake Fraley and Braden Bishop are both internal candidates who could fill Haniger's void in the outfield to open the season.
