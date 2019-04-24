Haniger went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

Haniger turned in a trademark leadoff effort in the win, posting his second straight multi-hit tally in the process. The outfielder is 5-for-13 with two doubles, two home runs, three RBI, two walks and four runs in the last three games, as he progressively begins to churn out the numbers he's made the norm over the last two seasons.