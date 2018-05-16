Haniger went 3-for-5 with two RBI from a single and a triple while also drawing a walk and scoring once in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Haniger was a constant offensive presence throughout the night, and he got his stellar performance started early. His first-inning three-bagger plated Jean Segura to give the Mariners an early 1-0 lead, while his eighth-inning single snapped a 7-7 tie. Haniger now has as trio of multi-hit efforts over the last six games, and following Tuesday's production, he's compiled an impressive 20 extra-base hits (eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs) over his first 175 plate appearances.