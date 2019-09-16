Haniger (back) has seen some improvement in his back issues over the last couple of days but will not be on the Mariners' six-game road trip that begins Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I'm just kind of waiting," manager Scott Servais said. "He is feeling better. The issues he had with his back are starting to calm down, which is good. It's just been a crazy year. Sometimes that happens."

Haniger still technically retains a remote chance of seeing game action before the regular season concludes, although the potential for such naturally narrows with each passing day. The outfielder has been sidelined over three months at this point, and without the availability of minor-league rehab at-bats in the latter portion of September, his timing at the plate might leave much to be desired if he did manage a return.