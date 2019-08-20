Haniger (groin) was still experiencing general soreness Monday and consequently did not make his rehab assignment debut with Triple-A Tacoma, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais continues to emphasize that Haniger's injury hasn't experienced a setback in any way, but rather, that the outfielder is simply experiencing the soreness inherent in returning to game action after an extended layoff. The Mariners are also clearly being extra cautious with Haniger, given his importance and the team's absence of postseason aspirations.