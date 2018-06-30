Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Strokes 17th homer
Haniger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Seattle's 4-1 victory over Kansas City on Friday.
Haniger's standout season continues, as the 27-year-old outfielder mashed his 17th homer of the season with a fourth-inning blast off Ian Kennedy that accounted for half of Seattle's runs in the game. Haniger is a big reason the Mariners have emerged as a surprise American League contender, as he's now got a rock-solid .269/.353/.495 slash line through 305 at-bats.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Laces three hits in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: May get day off soon•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Serving as RBI machine•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: On base four times Friday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches walkoff homer Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Blasts homers No. 14 and 15•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...