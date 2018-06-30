Haniger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Seattle's 4-1 victory over Kansas City on Friday.

Haniger's standout season continues, as the 27-year-old outfielder mashed his 17th homer of the season with a fourth-inning blast off Ian Kennedy that accounted for half of Seattle's runs in the game. Haniger is a big reason the Mariners have emerged as a surprise American League contender, as he's now got a rock-solid .269/.353/.495 slash line through 305 at-bats.