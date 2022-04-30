Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with a right high ankle sprain.
The team did not release a timetable for his return, but it's possible he will head to the injured list. Abraham Toro saw an uptick in playing time while Haniger was out with COVID-19, and that should be the case again while he recovers from this latest injury.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Reinstated from COVID-19 IL•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not back to 100 percent•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: With team, but not activated•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not starting Saturday•