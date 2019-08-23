Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Suffers minor setback
Haniger has been temporarily shut down from his rehab assignment due to back discomfort, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Haniger has been playing with Triple-A Tacoma on a rehab stint, though after experiencing back discomfort, he'll be shut down for the next few days. This isn't expected to have a major impact on his timetable, though more information his status moving forward should become clear after further testing.
