Haniger has been temporarily shut down from his rehab assignment due to back discomfort, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haniger has been playing with Triple-A Tacoma on a rehab stint, though after experiencing back discomfort, he'll be shut down for the next few days. This isn't expected to have a major impact on his timetable, though more information his status moving forward should become clear after further testing.

More News
Our Latest Stories