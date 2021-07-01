Haniger went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

His fifth-inning blast off Trent Thornton broke a 4-4 tie, foreshadowing Dylan Moore's game-winning three-run shot in the 10th. Haniger has hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-22 with two homers and salvaging a June that has seen him slash .253/.282/.404 with four of his 18 home runs on the season and a shaky 3:27 BB:K through 103 plate appearances.