Haniger went 2-for-4 with two doubles in a loss to the Giants on Monday, pushing his season average to .353 (6-for-17) across his first four games.

Any doubts as to whether Haniger's swing would rebound after he lost nearly two seasons to injury have been answered in the early going. The 30-year-old has hit safely in each of Seattle's first four games, and three (Monday's doubles, one home run) of his four hits over the last pair of contests have gone for extra bases.