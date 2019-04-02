Haniger went 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Haniger extended his hitting streak to six games with his single, while the stolen base was his first of the season. The outfielder has the ability to complement his impressive power numbers with the occasional swipe, as he went 8-for-10 in that department in 2018. Factoring in Monday's production, Haniger is hitting an even .300 over his first 36 plate appearances of the season.