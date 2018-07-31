Haniger went 0-for-3 but stole his seventh base of the season Monday against the Astros.

Haniger has slumped of late with Monday marking his sixth hitless performance in the last 10 games. He has no extra-base hits in that span with only two RBI and four runs scored, though he has recorded three stolen bases. If he maintains that aggressiveness on the basepaths while also picking it up with the bat, he'll be in line to end the season on a strong note.