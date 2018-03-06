Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Takes BP Tuesday
Haniger (hand) will take batting practice Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Haniger continues to progress well as he returns from a hand injury incurred in late February. He expects to be able play in games soon, but he offered no firm timetable for a return. This suggests that the issue shouldn't hinder him at all at the onset of the regular season.
