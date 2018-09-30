Haniger is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haniger started 71 of the last 72 games and has emerged as one of the Mariners top players this season. The 27-year-old has a .285/.366/.493 slash line with 26 home runs and 93 RBI entering the regular season finale. Guillermo Heredia leads off and will start in center field as the Mariners all but empty their bench Sunday.