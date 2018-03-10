Haniger (hand) stepped up his recovery program and took live batting practice against the rehabbing Nick Vincent (shoulder) on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder was originally slated for a Saturday BP session, but he joined recent arrival Ichiro Suzuki in taking some hacks against Vincent. Moreover, with Haniger stating his hand feels "great" follow the session, there's a strong possibility he makes his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Reds. "He could," manager Scott Servais said. "He's farther along in his conditioning and has been on the field defensively and doing some other things."