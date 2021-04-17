Haniger went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over Houston.
Haniger's three-hit game was his second this week and extended his hitting streak to eight games. The outfielder has reached base at least once in every game he has played in this season, helping him to a .351/.371/.632 slash line.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Goes yard twice•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Continues wielding hot bat•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches second homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Swats pair of doubles•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Belts first homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Gets leadoff assignment in opener•