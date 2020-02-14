Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Undergoes another procedure
Haniger (abdomen) underwent another surgery Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
According to Passan, this marks the second surgery that Haniger has undergone in the last three weeks, and it's expected to push back his 2020 debut significantly. The details of his timetable remain unclear at this point, though more information should become available when he's cleared to begin baseball activities.
