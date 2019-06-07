Haniger (lower body) underwent a surgical procedure Friday and is without a timetable for a return, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haniger was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day with a ruptured testicle, and he evidently had to go under the knife. While it's unclear as to how long he'll be on the shelf, he'll likely miss more than 10 days.

More News
Our Latest Stories