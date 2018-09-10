Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Walks, steals, scores go-ahead run
Haniger went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.
Two of Haniger's three outs Sunday came on strikeouts, but he came through in the most important part of the game. The slugging leadoff hitter drew a leadoff walk off Dellin Betances to open the eighth and subsequently stole second, allowing him to advance to third on Jean Segura's sacrifice. That put Haniger in position to cross the plate on Robinson Cano's fielder's choice, which eventually proved to be the winning run. Haniger has reached safely in seven of eight September games thus far, although a 6-for-31 tally overall has led to a .194 average following a .345 figure in August.
