Haniger will head to the disabled list with a face contusion after he was hit by a pitch Saturday, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The good news for Haniger is that both concussion tests and X-rays came back negative, because this injury initially looked like it was going to be way worse. Haniger will be eligible to return August 8 against Oakland, but it remains to be seen if he will need further rehab.