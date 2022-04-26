Haniger (illness) arrived in Tampa Bay for the team's three-game set with the Rays, but he won't be activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Haniger's ability to rejoin the team suggests he's no longer experiencing symptoms of the virus, but acting manager Kristopher Negron said the outfielder will just be "going through the motions" Tuesday while he works to regain conditioning after a week-and-a-half-long layoff. Negron left the door open for Haniger to play Wednesday, depending on how he feels physically one day after resuming baseball activity.