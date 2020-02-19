Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Yet to report
Haniger (back) has yet to report to camp as he continues recovery from microdiscectomy surgery in California, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The oft-injured outfielder actually underwent two early-February surgeries, with Haniger also going through a sports hernia procedure in addition to the microdiscectomy. Haniger remains without a firm timetable for return to action, so the fact he's yet to report to camp isn't particularly surprising nor concerning at this point.
