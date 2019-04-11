Feliz is signing a minor-league deal with the Mariners.

The veteran right-hander last pitched for Triple-A Reno in 2018 while with the Diamondbacks organization. Feliz's last major-league action came a season prior, when he generated a 5.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 46 innings over 49 appearances with the Royals and Brewers. He'll likely be utilized as organizational depth at Triple-A Tacoma and will be called upon if injuries hit the Mariners bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories