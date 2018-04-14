Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Activated from DL

Cruz (ankle) was activated from the disabled list Saturday.

Crus presumably will slot into the lineup as the designated hitter against righty Kendall Graveman after missing two weeks with the injury. He hit home runs in each of the first two games of the season and still has plenty of time to eclipse the 40-homer mark for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

