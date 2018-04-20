Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Ankle still an issue

Cruz, who recently came off a disabled-list stay prompted by a sprained right ankle, is still running gingerly, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "We may have to give him a day down here or there," manager Scott Servais said. "I'm hoping he gets better. I'm not so concerned with the running as looking comfortable in the batter's box, being able to handle some pitches and use his lower half correctly so he can get his swing off."

Cruz has played in six straight games since coming off the DL last Saturday, going just 2-for-19 with a solo home run and a walk. The veteran slugger's overall struggles at the plate lend credence to Servais' concerns, so the 37-year-old may be due for some down time at some point in the upcoming three-game weekend series against his old Rangers squad.