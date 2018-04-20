Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Ankle still an issue
Cruz, who recently came off a disabled-list stay prompted by a sprained right ankle, is still running gingerly, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "We may have to give him a day down here or there," manager Scott Servais said. "I'm hoping he gets better. I'm not so concerned with the running as looking comfortable in the batter's box, being able to handle some pitches and use his lower half correctly so he can get his swing off."
Cruz has played in six straight games since coming off the DL last Saturday, going just 2-for-19 with a solo home run and a walk. The veteran slugger's overall struggles at the plate lend credence to Servais' concerns, so the 37-year-old may be due for some down time at some point in the upcoming three-game weekend series against his old Rangers squad.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Blasts third homer Monday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Reaches base once in return from injury•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hitting cleanup Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Activated from DL•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Saturday return likely•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Participates in agility drills•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...