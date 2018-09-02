Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Attempting to battle through bruised foot

Cruz is dealing with a bruise on his foot after hitting a foul ball off himself Saturday night against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cruz managed to go 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's series finale, and he'll try to play through the minor injury moving forward. Given the nature of the injury, it's entirely possible he won't miss any time, especially during such a crucial part of the regular season. The Mariners are slated to begin a three-game series with the Orioles on Monday.