Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Away from team with illness

Cruz will not play in Friday's Cactus League game against the Padres due to an apparent illness, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Cruz became ill during an afternoon workout Thursday and was subsequently sent home to rest. Though the veteran slugger won't participate in the Mariners' Cactus League opener Friday, he should be back in action sooner than later. Cruz is coming off of one of the best offensive campaigns of his career and will look to stay productive at the plate during his 19th big-league season.