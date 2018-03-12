Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Back in action Monday
Cruz (illness) is in the lineup for Monday's Cactus League contest against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The stud slugger missed the past two games due to an illness, but it seems like he's fully healthy once again. He'll slot back in as the Mariners' designated hitter, a role he expects to fill full-time during the regular season.
