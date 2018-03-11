Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Back in lineup Sunday
Cruz (illness) will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter and bat cleanup in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Cruz was scratched Saturday from the Mariners' spring lineup after falling ill, but his availability a day later suggests he's reasonably healthy. With the Mariners expected to deploy Cruz almost exclusively at DH this season, fantasy owners should have few concerns about the 37-year-old's durability, despite his advanced age. Cruz has played no fewer than 152 games in any of the past four years.
