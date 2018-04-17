Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Blasts third homer Monday

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 2-1 win over the Astros on Monday.

Cruz took Dallas Keuchel deep with two outs in the fourth, erasing an early 1-0 deficit. The 37-year-old is still in the process of getting his timing down at the plate after recently missing nine games with an ankle injury, but his power stroke already seems to be in midseason form -- factoring in Monday's round tripper, Cruz has homered in three of the five games he's suited up for.