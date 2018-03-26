Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Breaks out in Sunday's win
Cruz went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 11-7 Cactus League win over the Padres.
A much-needed boost for the veteran slugger, who hadn't quite looked himself in a spring that was also interrupted by a quadriceps injury he just recently returned from. Cruz just missed hitting the 40-homer mark for the fourth straight season in 2017, but he more than made up for it with a career-high 119 RBI. Poised to serve as the everyday designated hitter in the coming season, Cruz's body could benefit from a bit less wear and tear and only having to concentrate on hitting at this stage of his career.
