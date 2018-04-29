Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Collects four hits

Cruz went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Indians.

Cruz blasted his fifth home run of the season in the first inning off of Carlos Carrasco, playing part in the Mariners offensive barrage Saturday. It his third home run since returning to the lineup on April 14, which has contributed to his .594 slugging percentage through 69 at-bats this season. Even after an injury scare early in the season, it doesn't appear that age has caught up to Cruz as he has continued to produce in his age 37 season.