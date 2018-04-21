Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Continues fighting through ankle issue

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a walk in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Despite the fact that his ankle admittedly continues to give some trouble, Cruz was in the cleanup spot in his usual designated hitter role for the opening tilt of the three-game set. He responded with his first multi-hit effort of the season, as well as his first two non-home-run extra-base hits. Despite the productive effort Friday, manager Scott Servais has indicated he may give his ailing slugger a day off in one of the two weekend games against Texas.