Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Continues power streak
Cruz went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in a 4-2 win over Baltimore on Thursday.
Cruz entered June with just 10 home runs and a .247 average. After absolutely smashing over the last four weeks, the 37-year-old slugger has 21 long balls and a .277/.363/.578 slash line. Cruz was held out of the lineup in Seattle's last two games with some back discomfort, but it looks like that faded pretty quickly.
