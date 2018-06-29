Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Continues power streak

Cruz went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in a 4-2 win over Baltimore on Thursday.

Cruz entered June with just 10 home runs and a .247 average. After absolutely smashing over the last four weeks, the 37-year-old slugger has 21 long balls and a .277/.363/.578 slash line. Cruz was held out of the lineup in Seattle's last two games with some back discomfort, but it looks like that faded pretty quickly.

More News
Our Latest Stories