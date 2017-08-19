Play

Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Continues torrid August pace

Cruz went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, three runs and two RBI Friday against the Rays.

Cruz's 30th homer came in the ninth inning in a game the Mariners had wrapped up much earlier. The slugger's been carrying fantasy teams this month by smashing nine homers while hitting around .400.

