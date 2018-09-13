Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Cranks 35th homer
Cruz went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Seattle's 5-4 loss to the Padres on Wednesday.
That's now 35 long balls for the ageless slugger, who also boosted his slash line to .263/.349/.533 with this performance. Cruz doesn't appear to be slowing down at age 38, as he's on pace to finish with 39 homers - exactly the total he put up last season.
